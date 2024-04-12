WATCH: Lowndes High receives $50,000 donation live on ABC News' GMA3

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — According to a news release, Friday, Lowndes High School received a $50,000 donation from JCPenney today live on GMA3 What to Know. Watch the video from ABC News above.

To celebrate JCPenney’s new prom collection, JCProm with Johnny Wujek [jcpenney.com], Wujek joined GMA’s Rocsi Diaz to announce to Lowndes and three other schools across the country that they’d all receive $50,000 to make their prom extra special this year.

The news release said students were told they were finalists for an unnamed prom giveaway – but had no idea what the prize was or that it was by JCPenney.

In addition to receiving the $50,000 donation, each school’s local JCPenney is offering complimentary salon services for students on their school’s prom day. Schools were chosen for their dedication to community and service.