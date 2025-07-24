VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — Whether you're looking for your next favorite coffee spot, a student club to join, or just some free snacks—Valdosta State University's biggest welcome event is almost here!



“The Happening” features businesses, nonprofits, and student organizations offering samples, jobs, and games.

Vendor registration is open now with a $50 early bird rate through July 31.

Watch the video to hear how you can get in on the action.

VSU’s “The Happening” Returns August 28 with Freebies, Fun, and Community Connections

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's called The Happening—a beloved VSU tradition where students get to explore what the university and surrounding community have to offer, all in one vibrant afternoon.

It's set for Thursday, August 28 from 1 to 4 p.m. on the Front Lawn.

Madison Beaumarchais, VSU's Assistant Director of Strategic Initiatives, says that local businesses, nonprofits, churches, and student organizations are all setting up shop—some offering prizes, free samples, and even job or volunteer opportunities.

"Student organizations are looking for people to join. Businesses are showcasing kind of the services that they offer. They might be looking for employees or volunteers and you will get a ton of free stuff. So it's just a great way to get introduced to our campus."

Early bird vendor registration is open until July 31—so sign up now if you want to secure your spot!

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

