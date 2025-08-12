VSU welcomes over 1,900 students during bustling move-in days

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — The Blazers are back in town, and so are the moving boxes, the parents with carts, and the occasional traffic jam.



First-year and transfer students move in Aug. 12–13; returning students follow Aug. 15–17.

Seven residence halls and hundreds of volunteers help make VSU’s move-in days run smoothly.

Watch the video below to see how new and returning students are getting ready for class next week.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

More than 1,900 students are making VSU their home away from home this week.

First-year and transfer students are arriving August 12–13, with returning students close behind August 15–17.

Hundreds of Blazer Nation volunteers are pitching in, helping students haul fridges, hang posters, and settle into one of the seven on-campus residence halls.

For Junior Mass Media Major Armone Gates, who moved in a little early, the energy was immediate.

"It was interesting because there was a lot of people who moved back in; I didn't really expect there to be a lot of people, but it was very chaotic and crowded."

But chaos aside, many students are just happy to be reunited with friends and ready for campus traditions to kick off.

Junior Elementary Education Major Shadaija Ervin says that's exactly what she's been waiting for.

"It's been cool seeing all my friends. It made me more excited to, like, you know, be back on campus happening. Ohh, lighting up the palms. Just like different events around campus."

And for Senior Criminal Justice Major Maya Saffo, who plans to study law at FSU once she graduates from VSU, has her eye on one event in particular.

"Looking forward to The Happening. That's always a great event that they do. Great way for students to check out orgs they may not have heard of ever in their lives. But I'm also not ready to come back. I just I need like a vacation."

SPARK week runs through August 17, giving new and returning Blazers plenty of time to find their footing and start the semester strong.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

