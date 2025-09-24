VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — From manufacturing to medicine, Valdosta's workforce is changing fast — and VSU says it's ready to meet the demand with its brand-new Data Science program.



VSU’s Bachelor of Science in Data Science launched this fall with an interdisciplinary focus.

The program prepares students for jobs in industries like GAF, Arglass, and P&B Storage.

Watch the video to hear where Data Science students can use their degree.

VSU Launches Data Science Program to Power Valdosta’s Growing Workforce

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After COVID forced cutbacks, Valdosta State is restoring and expanding its programs. It's biggest addition? A Bachelor of Science in Data Science.

The program just kicked off this fall, right as industries like GAF, Arglass, and P&B Storage are ramping up operations locally.

Shaun Ault, Department Head of Data Science, says this isn't just about degrees — it's about keeping skilled graduates right here in Valdosta.

"This program is already impacting the local and regional partners. There are companies that our faculty are working with already, analyzing real data, giving real results already."

Students won't just learn theory — they'll dive into everything from machine learning to supply chain analytics, preparing them for jobs in the very industries shaping Valdosta's future, such as our local GAF and P&B plants

"Over 60% of companies nowadays have a data scientist or data science team that's part of the workforce, and so we do hope to train our students to fill those roles."

And it's not just math and coding. Cristina Calestani, Interim Associate Dean says the program's interdisciplinary approach is designed to link classrooms to real-world problem solving.

"Data Science has just launched this fall, and it's definitely a cutting-edge science, interdisciplinary by nature. It integrates math and computer science to help manage and interpret large data sets."

VSU alone generated a labor impact on its host region of more than $166 million — and now with data science in the mix, the university says it's building the next wave of talent to keep Valdosta's economy growing.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

