VPD: No active shooter at Valdosta Mall, Officers respond to disturbance

Valdosta Police Department is releasing information regarding an incident at the mall on Saturday, August 2nd
VALDOSTA, GA — The Valdosta Police Department has released information regarding an incident at the mall on Saturday, August 2nd. They say social media posts were circulating online about a possible active shooter. VPD says that's not true and that there is no evidence of an active shooter.

The release states, off-duty VPD officers working at the mall responded to a possible fight near the food court and detained those involved.

VPD says there are no injuries and there is no active threat at the Valdosta Mall.

SEE FULL POST BELOW:

