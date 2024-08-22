VIDEOS: Donald Trump's running mate, Sen. JD Vance, visits Valdosta; see where he went

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Former President Donald Trump's running mate, Sen. JD Vance, visited the Valdosta area Thursday afternoon. See his remarks to the crowd in the video above.

Senator Vance arrived at Valdosta Regional Airport Thursday morning. He made multiple stops during his visit to South Georgia. One of those stops was Holt's Sweet Shop in Valdosta. He ordered a couple dozen donuts from the shop. You can see video of that visit in the player below.

JD Vance stopped at Holt's Sweet Shop in Valdosta

From the sweet shop, Sen. Vance from there, Vance received a briefing from local officials at the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office. There, he heard about efforts to interdict illegal drugs from Interstate 75. Watch the briefing with area law enforcement in the video player below.

Sen JD Vance gets a briefing from local officials - Lowndes Co Sheriff's Office

Dozens of neighbors traveled from far and wide to hear former President Trump's new running mate speak. ABC 27 neighborhood reporter, AJ Douglas was there as the crowd grew Thursday morning. Watch her Instagram reel below.

During Vance's visit to the Valdosta area, he also stopped by Valdosta Trump-Vance campaign office to meet volunteers and supporters. See video of that visit in the player below.

JD Vance stopped by Valdosta Trump-Vance campaign office to meet volunteers and supporters

Republicans aren't the only party keeping a close eye on Georgia ahead of November.

In response to Vance's visit, Adelaide Bullock of Harris for Georgia told ABC 27, "While Trump and Vance are dividing Georgians, Vice President Harris is bringing people together. Georgia Democrats are seeing unprecedented grassroots enthusiasm across the state, with more people signing up to engage with the campaign than ever before. More than 35,000 volunteers have joined our campaign on the ground since the Vice President announced her campaign. In the 24 hours after the Vice President’s enthusiastic, 10,000 person rally in Atlanta, more than 1,000 new volunteers signed up to knock doors, canvass and support the campaign here in Georgia."