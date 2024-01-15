VIDEO: VSU students march to celebrate MLK's impact on what would have been his 95th birthday

Valdosta State University honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with their 12th annual march.

The celebration was organized by the Department of Student Diversity and Inclusion, the Office of Career Opportunities and Volunteer Services, and the Mu Omicron chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.

Watch the video to hear how students are taking MLK's words to heart and helping neighbors beyond Monday.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Valdosta is not only celebrating Martin Luther King's legacy by marching but by helping their neighbors too.

"I think it was a good tie-in. It's good to keep people safe."

I'm Malia Thomas, your neighborhood reporter in Valdosta.

As the Azalea City recovers from multiple emergencies over the last 6 months, I'm finding out how students here are preparing to help neighbors beyond MLK Day.

I met VSU student Jordan Phillips while she was marching with neighbors on Patterson Street.

She tells me she's a biology major with an interest in forensic science, and justice is her passion.

"I've always wanted to help people, and I want to provide justice to people.

It's what made her come out to the march, as well as take up community services during the MLK celebration such as the blood drive and the emergency preparedness training by the Red Cross.

"That is a passion of mine. I think it's important for everyone to know about disaster preparedness because I've lived through several tornadoes and things of that nature."

It's been nearly 140 days since Hurricane Idalia tore through the city, but neighbors are still feeling the effects.

This past Tuesday, another bout of severe weather caused over 7,800 Colquitt EMC and 2,000 Georgia Power customers without power for the day.

It's why Jordan appreciated the Red Cross coming to the event and helping neighbors prepare.

"Having a good disaster preparedness plan is important, so it's very nice to go through basic training."

The Red Cross's Valdosta office at 385 Connell Rd is open Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment to help with emergency preparedness. In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting. for ABC27.

