VIDEO: Small plane crash lands in Lowndes County with two aboard

The plane landed in grass near Martin's Bakery
A small plan made an unplanned landing in the grass near Martin's Bakery in Lowndes County Friday afternoon.
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — A small plan made an unplanned landing in the grass near Martin's Bakery in Lowndes County Friday afternoon. The landing site is about a mile and a half from the airport. See photos of the crash site in the video above.

Valdosta neighborhood reporter, Malia Thomas, arrived at the scene Friday afternoon around 3:30 and found the plan still sitting in the grass.

Thomas is working to confirm why the plan landed in the grass. According to records on Flightradar24, the plan is an Aero Commander 200.

Investigators tell Thomas an instructor pilot and student were in the plane when it made the crash landing. No one was hurt badly. The Federal Aviation Administration will send someone to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

