VIDEO: Hundreds of families reunite at Moody Air Force Base in Valdosta

216 families were reunited at Moody Air Force Base Friday.

These soldiers were deployed to United Arab Emirates since March.

Watch the video to hear how one family is happy to be back together.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Over 200 of Valdosta’s servicemen have made it home for the holidays.

I’m Malia Thomas, in Valdosta, and I made my way to Moody Air Force base to see the happy homecoming.

In the middle of all the family reunions, I ended up running into the Perez family.

Husband David had been one of the servicemen returning home after being deployed from the United Arab Emirates.

He tells me he couldn't be happier to finally hold his wife Brianna, daughter Isobel, and son Issac.

"Being away from them, being away from my wife, there's definitely been some rough moments."

When I asked him how it felt to be back home, he had a simple word for me...

"Bliss."

This is the first time many of these families have seen each other since March. In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, ABC27.