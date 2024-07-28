VIDEO: Flash flooding impacting Valdosta area; neighbors navigate high water

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Flash flooding is impacting roads and neighborhoods in the Valdosta area.

The National Weather Service said up to four inches of rain had fallen in a short amount of time Saturday evening. This heavy rain prompted a flash flood warning.

The National Weather Service issues a flash flood warning for Central Lowndes County Saturday evening. NWS said areas affected include Valdosta and I-75 at exit 16 along with Remerton.

Reports made to the NWS from the Valdosta area show dangerous flooding is occcuring. One report said "water flowing like rapids in a place it never floods near I-75" in the Remerton area.

Another report said there is flooding near at the YMCA on Gornto Road in Valdosta. Flooding was also reported off St. Augustine Road near I-75 in the Remerton area. Water was also reported over the road along Normal Drive near Lowndes High School.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles, according to the National Weather Service.