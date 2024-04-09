Valdosta's Turner Center Imagination Station hits half of its $7M fundraising goal

The Meta Shaw Coleman Children's Imagination Station has raised $4.4 million out of $7 million.

The Station is on track to debut in early 2025.

Watch the video to hear from neighbors about how this will help with local art education.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

This time next year, this entire block will be transformed into a district featuring sidewalk art, public art, and a new children's STEAM Center.

I'm Malia Thomas, your neighborhood reporter in Valdosta.

While visiting the Turner Center's Spring Into Art gallery, I got an update about the planned Children's Imagination Station.

Now, I'm checking back in with excited neighbors and center representatives.

"I was excited, kind of in shock, because I knew there was a lot of people who entered. Like looking around at all this art today, I'm like 'How did I win this?"

This is Emmy Rados, a fifth grade artist who won the Turner Center's Spring Into Art K-5 competition.

Her prizes include a framed display in the gallery as well as a week of free art lessons.

"That's such a blessing..,. They also do classes that focus on using recycled materials and things you can get really cheaply if you don't have a budget for going out and getting professional colored pencils, and water colors, and those things."

Lindsay Walker is her proud mother and academic instructor. She owns a local dance studio and got her theatre degree from Valdosta State University.

She tells me she's...

"probably the biggest proponent of visual and performing arts you will ever meet."

...and she's one of the biggest local champions for the Turner Center's upcoming Meta Shaw Coleman Imagination Station, an art-focused STEAM Center meant to given area children a technical look at their future careers.

"When you see the look on a child's face when they're into art and exposed to new things tenfold and twentyfold at a place like the Imagination Station, you just can't put a price on that."

Unfortunately, there is a price on that: $7 million.

However, Sementha Mathews, executive director for Turner, tells me the center just hit over 50% of their fundraising goal after a year of donations at $4.4 million, and she hopes they can stay on track for their planned summer groundbreaking and early 2025 debut.

"Our kids here deserve it; we want to build something that inspires them to be the best human beings they can be."

I checked with the Education Commission of the States agency.

Their research shows that participation in arts-integrated learning improves student reading, writing, problem-solving, and communication.

Something Lindsay say the Azalea City students need.

"The returns on our investment are going to be through the roof."

Turner reps tells me they are halfway done with with the building's design. In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.