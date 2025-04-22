Valdosta’s oldest home seeks new owner as preservation efforts shift focus

The Wisenbaker-Wells-Roberts House predates the founding of Valdosta and suffered major fire damage in 2011.

The Valdosta Heritage Foundation is partnering with the Georgia Trust to protect the home through a legal conservation agreement.

Watch the video to see how a new buyer will help the cause.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Built by The Wisenbaker Family before the city's founding, the home is Valdosta's oldest—and one of its most endangered.

A 2011 fire left it badly damaged, and while the Valdosta Heritage Foundation has worked tirelessly to preserve it, the cost of restoration and recent natural disasters have slowed everything down.

"Would love to be in a position to where we can focus on raising funds to help other local historic landmarks. Up until this point we really have been solely focused on raising all those funds coming in… they've been going to the Wisenbaker-Wells-Roberts House."

Jessica Ganas, their vice president, tells me that's why the Foundation is partnering with the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation to find a new owner through its Revolving Fund.

That new buyer will sign a legal preservation agreement—protecting the home's history, forever.

Neighbor and fellow preservation enthusiast Jamie Phelps tells me our city's history shouldn't be erased just because of high upkeep.

"There are stories, good and bad, and those stories have created the backdrop that we get to experience now, and I think those stories need to be told.

And preserving this house means keeping those stories alive.

"The original builder of the house, Mr. Wisenbaker… he actually was here before the city. This part of our history needs to be sustained. It needs to be told to future generations. We want to make sure that we protect this house."

The Foundation tells me they hope the sale will free up resources to protect more of Valdosta's older neighborhoods—because every piece of history saved makes our future richer.

I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.