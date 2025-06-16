Valdosta’s LARC empowers adults with disabilities to live, work, and shine

Legacy Services donated a mini duplex to LARC to help adults with disabilities practice life skills.

LARC clients like Michael Rayburn contribute to local manufacturing and participate in talent shows.

Watch the video to see how the LARC helps them with independence.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In Valdosta, one organization is proving that independence, friendship—and even talent—don’t stop at adulthood.

Recently, Legacy Services donated a mini duplex to LARC, giving adults with disabilities a space to practice real-life skills—like grooming, cooking, and home maintenance.

And that’s just the start.

LARC also has a full woodshop where clients help local manufacturers produce materials for bathtubs.

That’s where you’ll find Michael Rayburn—an enthusiastic worker and proud country singer.

"I like to work here, and Dr. Hamm mentioned, I like being in the talent shows," said Rayburn. "I was back there in the back the other day using that clip-on press, the machine."

Michael’s been attending LARC since 2017, and he’s one of many success stories made possible by years of community support.

Dr. Harry Hamm, the executive director, says it best.

"People who come here have a better life because they're able to come to the center," said Dr. Hamm. "It's a place where their friends are here with them. They get to interact with people all day long—six hours a day, five days a week. We take them on outings every week."

At LARC, people like Michael aren’t just clients—they’re artists, workers, and friends.

And thanks to this growing campus and caring leadership, they’re writing their own songs of independence every day.

In Valdosta, I’m Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

