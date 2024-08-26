Valdosta's downtown thrives thanks to investments and new events; see what's happening

Valdosta's downtown has seen $45 million in public/private investments, fueling major changes.

New developments include a Trail 41 stop for the Historic Courthouse.

Watch the video to0 hear from neigbbors about how they're enjoying the new changes.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

If you've lived in Valdosta the last few years, you've notice big changes, $45 million worth of them.

And our city is just getting started.

"I just think we have the right people in [position to make our downtown what it should be."

I'm Malia Thomas in Valdosta.

I'm checking out how our neighbors have been thriving in our downtown area and what's ahead.

Imagine having the view of scenic downtown right outside your office.

"I just love downtown Valdosta and just the way it's grown over the past few years."

It's a cherished part of Marley Parker's daily routine: she grew up in Valdosta and runs her own photography studio on North Patterson St.

"I just have a heart for this town and for this area so I really just wanted to kind of bring some sort of creative community to the area."

And creativity isn't the only thing coming to our downtown.

Our mural marking our downtown has been here for a little over a year now; our Unity Park Amiptheater will also be home to future events like our Blueberry Festival, Festival-Fall, and seasonal movie nights.

And our downtown development crew Kym Hughes and Ally Sealey, as well as the county, has been hard at work ushering travel spots like our historic courthouse, now a Trail 41 stop.

"Whatever you love, if it's, if it's if you're a foodie. Or if you love to shop, or if you just like a really good event, come down and join us. It's not this is, this is an open door. This is the heart of our community."

And Marley tells me this is what she hopes to see as she moves her studio across the street in Curate's old building.

"All the business owners and even the people that like to visit down here. There's just been so much life coming to this area and I'm super excited."

There ARE several programs in the works to help revitalize our downtown: covering everything from real estate buys to infrastructure upgrades and new builds. In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.