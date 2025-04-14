Valdosta’s $3M Jobs Plus grant helps public housing residents with jobs, professional tips

The Jobs Plus Initiative aims to help at least 400 public housing residents in Hudson Dockett and Ora Lee West.

Since receiving the grant July 2024, 40 residents have already secured jobs through the program, and they've added a professional clothing closet.

Thanks to a $3 million grant from HUD, the Valdosta Housing Authority is launching the Jobs Plus Initiative—aimed at helping at least 400 public housing residents gain employment, financial independence, and long-term stability.

The program is ongoing and brings job fairs, career coaching, and even a professional clothing closet right into neighborhoods like Hudson Dockett.

Executive Director Mark Stalvey says it's about meeting people where they are.

"We're bringing resources to our people here. They don't have to find transportation to go across town to a job fair, but we're actually meeting them where they are to bring those resources to them."

It's already making a difference for people like Sade Wilson-Mote. She's a lifelong Hudson Dockett resident and mom, who's been searching for a job for months.

"I'll be filling out applications and nobody can give no calls and none."

But now, with direct support from the program and her coach Sasha, she's seeing results.

"They've helped a lot of people out here; she emails me like about jobs, and I go to interviews, she take me."

And once residents land that job, Stalvey says they're allowed to keep their extra income—without triggering a rent increase—so they can save and move forward.

"So they're able to bank that money and then become more self-sufficient so they can again move up and move out..."

In the eight months since the Housing Authority was awarded the grant, 40 people in the projects have landed new jobs. I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

