Valdostans struggle with rising prices, disaster recovery

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

According to state reports from Trading Economics, food prices in Georgia are up 3% from last year and it's inflation rate has been at 7.15%.

Rent has jumped from an average of $800 in 2023 to near $1,100 now,, and thousands of neighbors are still recovering from recent disasters.

Bills aren't just high— neighbor Jerry Donaldson tells me they're climbing fast.

"Everybody's talking about eggs, but all the other stuff is going up," said Donaldson.

Second Harvest of South Georgia has been helping over 285,000 people stay fed across the region.

Still, with rent in Georgia expected to rise nearly 5% this year, according to the same reports, the financial strain is real.

But many don't realize they qualify for disaster tax credits. And yet, many hesitate to seek help.

"A lot of people don't bother to apply because they just feel like if I apply then," said JaTaryia Thomas with the Mental Wealth Center. "You know I'm going to be denied or they I can't get help but they will try and help you."

Thomas says the Mental Wealth Center is working with the South Georgia Black Chamber of Commerce to offer financial literacy classes in March—giving people the tools to stay afloat.

According to our local Chamber of Commerce, the Valdosta area is expected to see some economic growth for the year, helping at least some neighbors with higher wages.