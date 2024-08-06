Valdosta work to clear debris and power lines in the wake of Hurricane Debby

Thousands in Valdosta are without power, and debris is still being cleared from key roads.

Local agencies, including LAMP, are assisting homeless individuals.

Watch the video to hear from neighbors who are recovering.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Less than a year after Hurricane Idalia tore through Valdosta, neighbors are left to clean up debris again.

"I'm just grateful that I wasn't in my office when it happened."

I'm Malia Thomas, your neighborhood reporter.

I'm checking in on neighbors who survived Hurricane Debby.

Imagine going to work and finding a tree above your office.

That's exactly what Georgia Page came to see at the Parks and Rec.

"We had water coming through and as you can see, we were putting trash cans everywhere to try to collect it."

Thankfully, no staff were at the Parks and Rec building at the time the tree came down, but George tells me the damage at the office and around town has been hard to see since we're just barely a year removed from Hurricane Idalia damage.

It's tough I mean you know I you know we did get here hard last year but our community just rose to the occasion."

Public Works, electric linemen, and local nonprofits are just some helping Valdosta recover.

Thousands across the county are still without power, and debris is still being being cleared from places like Jaycee Shack Road and US 41.

Our city's Sanitary Sewer system experienced hydraulic overload, resulting in a few overflows.

Yurshema Flanders, executive director of LAMP, tells me local agencies like them are also taking caring of an often forgotten group of neighbors: the homeless.

"We had about 12 individuals that we went around to the different camps and help transport them here to the shelter."

Which George tells me is how Valdosta will recover from Hurricane Debby: by helping each other.

"Seeing last year, today and yesterday how neighbors go out their way for each other, I have such a sense of pride in our community."

The county reminds neighbors that most deaths and injuries happen after severe weather events, so be careful as you clean up. In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.