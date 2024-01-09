Valdosta weathers new storms four months after Hurricane Idalia

Severe weather brought 60 mph winds to Lowndes County Tuesday.

The storms hit more than 130 days after Hurricane Idalia brought widespread damage to the region.

Watch the video above to hear how neighbors are coping with the latest storms.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Just four months removed from Hurricane Idalia, South Georgia is cleaning up from more severe weather.

"First thoughts I was thinking was... I hope my lights don't go out."

I'm Malia Thomas, in Valdosta, and I'm speaking with our neighbors, who are feeling a serious sense of deja vu.

Freddie Chaney has lived here for four years and has seen his fair share of bad weather, but he tells me he still gets anxious from the damage caused by Hurricane Idalia.

"A lot of roofs with missing shingles. with the blue tarps on them. It's still on them today."

That was over 130 days ago.

Now, Freddie tells witnessing a tree and power lines go down during the latest bout of windstorms gave him chills.

"The first thing I thought about was the lights, then looking around and seeing what was all on in traffic and sparks and fires."

The National Weather Service says a wind gust of 62 miles per hour was recorded at a personal weather station in nearby Clyattville.

That gust was recorded before the thunderstorms even hit!

As of Tuesday afternoon, Colquitt EMC reported that nearly 2,400 Lowndes County customers were without power.

Meghan Barwick, county PIO, urges neighbors to stay on alert in the hours after the storm.

For now, Freddie just hopes he gets enough warning before the next storm system arrives.

"Honestly, I think we're probably gonna see some more damage because a lot of trees and stuff that fell fell on other trees and they just barely making it now."

