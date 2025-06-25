Valdosta voices demand action on housing crisis during DCA stop

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — Over 28% of people in Valdosta are living in poverty, and an additional 15% are rent burdened, looking for solutions to more affordable housing.



Though the governor’s proposed budget includes increases for some state agencies, there’s still no boost for Georgia’s housing programs in next year’s plan.

1 in nearly every 3 Valdostans are struggling to keep up with rental payments.

Watch the video below to hear from one resident who says the system has to change after living in their car for months.

Valdosta Voices Demand Action on Housing Crisis During State Listening Tour

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Georgia Department of Community Affairs and the State Housing Trust Fund Commission made a stop in Valdosta, gathering critical feedback on affordable housing and homelessness.

Residents pointed to real barriers—low wages, rising rents, and lack of accountability among landlords.

But the message from advocates like Dr. Ronnie Mathis with Valdosta's Partnership to End Homelessness was clear: we need long-term stability, not short-term fixes.

"It's going to take heart, and then it's going to take the effort of both city and county government. The city can't do it by themselves, nor can the county—it's going to take an effort."

And Geneva Reed knows that struggle firsthand.

I first spoke with her in December of last year when she was priced out of her Tallahassee apartment and was forced to sleep in her vehicle, worrying about dying from hypothermia.

Just now, she's finally found an affordable place to live right here in Valdosta.

"It's hard out there, trust me, I don't ever want to have to do it again. 'Gotta decide, OK, do I eat today or do I put gas in the car?' It's hard for senior citizens."

She says the system still needs serious reform—and better protection for renters.

"Look at the abundance of homeless people just right here in Valdosta. It's worse than Tallahassee. All because the landlords think they can just up your rent. I don't need your money—I need resources."

Still, for Reed, resources represents a second chance.

"All this is mine. This is the—I'm home."

This is just one stop on a listening tour that could transform housing policy in Georgia. For more information, for updates, or to submit input, head to dca.ga.gov/housing.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

