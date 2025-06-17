Valdosta State University's Education Center set for $5M makeover to empower future teachers

The Education Center at VSU hasn’t had a major renovation since it was built in 1970.

The $5 million update will include collaborative spaces and technology that mirrors real K-12 classrooms.

Watch the video to see how this impacts future educators.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A modern classroom makeover is coming to Valdosta State University—and it's more than just fresh paint.

The Education Center at VSU hasn't seen a major update since 1970. But thanks to a $5 million investment in Georgia's latest state budget, that's about to change.

Dr. David Slykhuis, Dean, College of Education, says the building—home to VSU's teacher prep programs—is set to become a hands-on hub for the next generation of educators.

"We want our students to be on campus and in this building, not only during classes, but between classes. We really want this to be a space where students want to hang out, they want to work together, they want to come together and meet not just with each other, but with our faculty as well."

That future-focused design isn't happening in a vacuum.

Students like Josey Bennett, a middle grades education major from Homerville, were invited to weigh in—and she's excited about what's coming.

"I actually sat in on the meeting they had that was open for students to say their opinions. And some of the ones I really liked were having different active boards—because every school has different ones—and it lets us figure them out ourselves before we get into a school and are just expected to know."

Flexibility, collaboration, and real-world tech integration are all part of the plan, giving VSU students an edge before they ever set foot in their own classrooms.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing the change."

Construction begins in 2026 and will open in 2027—just in time for a new generation of educators to take what they've learned here and carry it across Georgia.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

