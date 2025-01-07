Valdosta State University reduces operations following a recent network intrusion

On December 28, VSU’s Cybersecurity team detected a network breach.

The IT and Cybersecurity teams, in collaboration with USG Cybersecurity and an independent security firm, have been working around the clock to thoroughly scan the network, servers, and workstations

Watch the video to see how this is impacting campus learning and security.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Jasmine Hightower is a senior communications major at VSU.

She tells me she was on break when she first received an email about the school's network being shut down.

Since VSU isn't due back until next week, she isn't too concerned... yet.

University officials reached out to me about a cyber disruption during the Christmas break.

Their cybersecurity team caught the intrusion and immediately isolated the network.

Now, services like the internet, phones, and wi-fi are down for students, faculty, and even VSU Police.

Regarding whether any sensitive information was leaked. university reps told me in a statement that "Analysis continues to determine what could have been exposed. If we learn of any impact, we will share that information with our university community."

VSU's cybersecurity team continues to work with the University System of Georgia to get the network up and running, and classes will still start on January 13th.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.