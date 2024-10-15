Valdosta State University named a 'Best College' by U.S. News and World Report

VSU was listed on six "Best Colleges" lists for 2025.

That includes Best National University.

VSU's Bachelor of Science in Nursing ranked in the top 27% of nursing programs nationwide.

Watch the video to see how they made the list.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

VSU made the cut on six "Best Colleges" lists for 2025, including Best National University, Social Mobility, and top undergraduate programs in business, nursing, psychology, and computer science.

According to U.S. News and World Report, the schools included on the Best National University list offer a full range of undergraduate and graduate majors and are committed to producing groundbreaking research.

One of those areas is VSUs School of Nursing. It just received a $446,000 grant from the Georgia Board of Health Care Workforce to implement the use of life-like human patient simulators into the coursework.

Even better: VSU's Bachelor of Science in Nursing is ranked among the top 27 percent of all nursing programs nationwide, according to the report.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.