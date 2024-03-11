Valdosta State group hosts panel for Women's History Month

The Female Quotient is a Valdosta State University student organization that helps female business majors find opportunities.

The group celebrated International Women's Day by hosting a panel full of successful Azalea City women.

Watch the video to hear from those females leaders about wanting to make a difference during Women's History Month.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

It's Women's History Month, and businesswomen and Valdosta State business majors are connecting in hopes of closing the gender gap.

I'm Malia Thomas, your neighborhood reporter in Valdosta, and I'm checking in neighbors who want to use this month to make a difference.

"We are celebrating the progress and legacy of women, and those that came before us, and how we continue to trailblaze."

Meet Karin Hartman, Dean of the Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business here in Valdosta.

She grew up in nearby Lakeland, and is an alumni of VSU.

She tells me seeing young women where she was once upon a time keeps her motivated to get women here more representation in business.

"We've made tremendous progress but we're not there yet women are still not paid dollar for dollar on equal terms with men we still are not represented in the C-Suite the same way men are and we have a ways to go."

That's why she's teaming up with The Female Quotient, an VSU club that's focused on providing space and opportunities for women on campus and in the community.

She tells me with more inclusion, it benefits not just women, but everyone.

"If you do not surround yourself with people who don't look like you, act like you, think like you, and talk like you, you are not going to reach the level of success then you could have otherwise."

And representation is needed as only 35% of business majors at the Langdale College are women.

The numbers for the state aren't any better with only 38.2% of business owners being women.

That's why president of The Female Quotient, Lauryn Morrow, is so passionate about getting those numbers to an equal place.

"I want everyone to feel seen and feel like they have a seat at the table so that's why it's very important that we continue our work here."

In addition to celebrating Women's History Month, The Female Quotient willl be celebrating its first year at VSU this month. In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.