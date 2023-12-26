Valdosta Soup Kitchen reopens in a new location downtown

Valdosta's new soup kitchen has opened at 115 E Florida Ave.

Over 15,000 people in Lowndes County are dealing with food insecurity.

Watch the video to see how neighbors are enjoying the brand new kitchen.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

More than 150 neighbors still get an opportunity to get their free hot lunch during the week.

"I think a lot of people were hurt when the found out the other kitchen was closing."

I’m Malia Thomas, your neighborhood reporter in Valdosta.

Last week, I told you about this neighborhood's soup kitchen closing down. Since then, neighbors and nonprofits have scrambled.

Now, I’m here to see how the kitchen is getting a second life.

Valdosta's new soup kitchen has found it's home in downtown.

Valdosta's Quality of Life Association has officially opened their doors to feed hungry neighbors.

"I used to go to the soup kitchen all the time over there on Lee Street."

Meet Jodis Washington.

He tells me he's happy a new soup kitchen has opened up in such a short amount of time.

"Look at God. He opens up another one."

He also tells while its unfortunate they couldn't keep the Leila Ellis location, the kitchen being downtown has its advantages.

"I think this is a good resident a good spot for it you know it's not maybe the east side of might think differently but i think i think it's a better spot for a lot of people."

Those on the east side are in luck, because Erica Miller, program director of QUOLA, tells me they're working on getting food to all of Valdosta.

"The ideal was to have multiple locations throughout Valdosta."

There's certainly a need for it as 12.8% of Lowndes County deals with food insecurity.

According to the 2020 census, the county's population is 118,251, meaning over 15,000 people in the area don't know where their next meal is coming from.

Erica tells me these numbers, on top of the year the city has had with the impact of inflation and Hurricane Idalia, makes these services more important than ever.

"With all that have happened with the COVID disaster the hurricane and the prices of food believe it or not the entire city needs something or option of a soup kitchen."

The soup kitchen will serve the public on weekdays from 11am-2pm. In Valdosta, I’m Malia Thomas, ABC27.