Valdosta social services may be delayed thanks to potential government shutdown

The government has a resolution for their spending programs until January 19th.

By January 20th, the government could shutdown if an agreement of the budget isn't reached.

Watch the video to hear from neighbors about the potential delay in social services.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Take a look at all the food in this facility. In a couple of months, it might be delayed.

"Do we care about our own people? Don't seem that way."

I'm Malia Thomas, your neighborhood reporter in Valdosta.

I've been covering food insecurity in the area for a while now.

I'm looking into how a potential government shutdown might further delay keeping our neighbors fed.

You may remember Bernie Gaines.

I spoke with him back when our community's soup kitchen was in danger of shutting down.

Once I informed him other social services may be shutting down in the wake of a potential government shutdown, he couldn't hide his disappointment.

"This is the United State of America. Why should anyone go hungry?"

He tells me there should be no reason for these programs to get cut if the money is there.

"Like I said last time, there's always money, but they give it to who they wanna give it to."

To see just how much a potential government shutdown would impact our neighborhoods, I spoke with Second Harvest chief programming officer Eliza McCall.

She tells me families relying on benefits will be okay for the rest of the month, but February will bring uncertainty.

"Now we have families whose benefits may be interrupted that we will be providing additional support to as well as potential federal employees who didn't need assistance and now will need assistance or may need assistance."

Over 15,000 people in Lowndes County are food insecure. 1 in 5 are children.

Bernie tells me that's the most devastating part of the potential shutdown.

"The most important thing is feeding the children making sure they don't go hungry."

Congress is currently in talks to negotiation a continuance or an appropriations package. If they do not come to an agreement by January 19th, agencies like the USDA will be shutting down. In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, ABC27.