Valdosta shops reopens nearly a year after Helene, symbolizing resilience and community support

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — After nearly a year of heartbreak and hard hats, recovery is finally blooming across Valdosta.



Shops like Pinstrips and Polkadots reopens after nearly a year of storm recovery at Farmhouse Plaza.

Officials urge residents to support small businesses vital to schools, churches, and civic life.

Watch the video below to see how neighbors have been rebuilding.

Valdosta shop reopens nearly a year after Helene, symbolizing resilience and community support

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

When Hurricane Helene tore through South Georgia last year, it left behind a trail of destruction—ripping roofs, toppling trees, and gutting more than 2,000 structures.

It left places like Lake Park’s Farmhouse Plaza nearly unrecognizable.

But now, glimmers of hope are finally breaking through.

Audrey Rogers, the heart behind Pinstripes & Polkadots, just reopened her handmade clothing store after months of pop-up shops and patience.

“The best way to describe it is when I walk through the door, I just smile so big. Tears start falling, and I feel like—it’s so exciting. It’s so beautiful to walk in. We have been so super blessed.”

With repairs wrapping up and shelves restocked, Audrey credits the hard work of landlords, contractors, and a little faith.

“I think everybody’s got us where we need to be. And you know, more than that, I think God’s got His hand on us and we’re going to be OK.”

And the community? They're being called to show up, too.

“Supporting not only your friends and neighbors, but you’re supporting those small businesses that give back to your schools, they give back to your churches, they give back to your civic organizations.”

With nearly 70% of the city now restored, Valdosta’s bounce-back is well underway—but it’s local love that’ll keep it going.

In Valdosta, I’m Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.