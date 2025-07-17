Valdosta sewage spill sent 6,750 gallons into Sugar Creek, raising concerns about river safety

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — A sewage spill in Valdosta is once again raising red flags about the safety of our river systems.



A mechanical failure caused 6,750 gallons of untreated sewage to spill into Sugar Creek on July 13.

Environmental advocates say outdated infrastructure is a major contributor to recurring spills in the region.

On July 13, a mechanical failure at a bypass pump caused roughly 6,750 gallons of untreated sewage to discharge into Sugar Creek.

That water flows into the Withlacoochee River, which eventually feeds into the Suwannee River in Florida.

City officials say the mechanical issue has been repaired, and water quality testing is underway.

Residents are being urged to avoid contact with Sugar Creek from Baytree Road to where the creek meets the Withlacoochee River.

Utilities Director Jason Barnes said the City of Valdosta remains committed to preventing sewer overflows. He says the city is working to modernize its aging infrastructure to avoid future incidents.

Environmental advocates say the problem goes deeper than one broken pump. Suwannee Riverkeeper John Quarterman says the issue is systemic.

“They’re already doing a lot of the work they should be doing,” he said. “Their biggest problem other than that is inflow and infiltration.”

While Quarterman praised the city’s quick response, he remains concerned.

“I’m still wary about going near any contaminated waterways. The testing results that just got posted are a bit high for my liking.”

City officials stress that the spill has not affected drinking water, but more updates will be shared as testing continues.

In Valdosta, I’m Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

