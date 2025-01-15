Valdosta road closures disrupt traffic and business, city eyes a Spring completion

Road closures in Valdosta, including Gornto and Sherwood, have caused significant traffic detours and congestion.

Businesses near the Gornto Bridge closure are struggling with reduced foot traffic, though repairs are expected to conclude by the end of the month.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

But it's not just drivers feeling the impact. Businesses near the Gornto Bridge closure are struggling to maintain their usual foot traffic. Katie Watson owns a shop on Gornto Road and knows the challenges firsthand.

"I certainly miss, you know, all of our vendors that we had at the old Chez What. But it's different. I mean, it's a different location. It's a, you know, kind of a different concept."

Katie relocated after Hurricane Helene destroyed her historic downtown storefront, only to face more hurdles from these road closures.

"But thank goodness for social media. I was able to go on social media and kind of explain how to get here because you can still get here. It's just a little bit inconvenient. I've tried to have a healthy, happy, positive attitude about it."

With key shortcuts like Sherwood Road now seeing repairs, drivers are spending more time in traffic.

"I mean just personally, it, you know, my route to work has changed. So, I'm having to go all the way around Baytree to come. It used to take me like one minute to get here, and now it's taking me about 15 to 20."

City engineer Ben O'Dowd says the closures are necessary after storms like Hurricane Idalia exposed the need for urgent infrastructure repairs.

"Take established detours. If you're a regional traveler then, I would use primary main roads like Oak St., Jerry Jones."

While repairs are taking longer due to federal procurement requirements, O'Dowd assures residents the city is moving as fast as possible.

The city is anticipating that the Gornto Bridge will be complete by the end of January. In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.