Valdosta residents hit with an 8% utility hike

City cites infrastructure upgrades and inflation; residents say they're being priced out of basic services.

The city’s Lifeline Water Usage program now offers 10 discounted units to support low-income households.

As of August 1st, Valdosta residents will see another 8% increase on their water, sewer, and sanitation bills.

This comes exactly one year after the city approved an 8.5% increase in 2024—bringing the total jump to over 16% in just twelve months.

Let's break that down: If your monthly utility bill was $100 in 2023, it's now closer to $116.80—and for families already stretched thin, those extra dollars hit hard.

James Hill lives on the Southside and says rising costs are putting basic necessities at risk.

"Before you increase, raise prices, take a look around, and see these people going through a life struggle right now, living check to check," said Hill.

He says with the cost of everything between groceries and gas going up too, this new hike pushes fellow neighbors to the edge.

"Most of us are one paycheck away from being homeless," said Hill. "We all just doing what we can, whatever we can, to make it."

This comes six months after a February town hall, where residents vented their frustrations over the rising utility bills and pressed city leaders for solutions.

One program the city pointed to is Lifeline Water Usage—a discounted rate for low-income households that covers a small baseline of usage before standard rates kick in.

City finance manager Chuck Dinkins explained adjustments had been made to accounts due to previous issues like billing delays— all the help families adjust.

"Folks use more water in 40 days than they do in 30. So, in order to compensate, we’ve taken the lifeline allowance from five units to 10 units," said Dinkins. "So in each case, the lifeline rate should still be accurate."

City officials say the latest increase is necessary to cover rising maintenance costs, upgrades to aging infrastructure, and administrative services like new activations and temporary service.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

