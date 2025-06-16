Valdosta Red Cross, Big Nick’s team up to tackle blood shortage

Blood donations to the Red Cross have declined by nearly 40% in the last two decades.

Sickle cell disease affects 1 in 365 Black births, and some patients require up to 100 blood units annually.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A critical blood shortage is putting lives at risk—and here in Valdosta, the Red Cross is calling on the community to step up.

Across the country, blood donations through the Red Cross have dropped by nearly 40% in the last two decades.

That decline means even small disruptions—like the 7,000-unit shortfall between Christmas and New Year's—can leave hospitals struggling.

Locally, the Red Cross is working with partners like Big Nick's restaurants to raise awareness and encourage donors to roll up their sleeves.

"One donation can save several lives. It's really, really important. And of course, sickle cell is big in the African American community."

People living with sickle cell disease often require frequent transfusions—and those transfusions require closely matched blood.

Sickle cell affects about 1 in every 365 Black births, and some patients may need up to 100 units of blood a year.

To drive turnout, Big Nick's is sweetening the deal for donors at the next blood drive this week.

"So if you come to this blood drive, we actually have three gift cards. We have an Amazon gift card,we have another gift card of your choice, and you get a Big Nick's gift card. So you get some food and you get whatever you want on Amazon."

And as Red Cross Executive Director Jackie Shoemaker explains, the need for blood is urgent—and ever-looming.

"The need for blood is constant. You know, emergencies can take place anywhere. I was actually on a cruise ship and they called for blood donations… in the middle of the Caribbean."

That next opportunity to give is June 18th at 2 p.m. Bring a friend, get a free meal, and help save lives.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

