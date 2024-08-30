Valdosta recovers from storm damage one year after Hurricane Idalia

Hurricane Idalia caused significant damage to over 1,000 homes in Valdosta, but 8,921 residents received emergency assistance.

Valdosta has cleared more than 260,000 cubic yards of debris since Hurricane Idalia struck.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

You might remember Nancy Griffin.

"A lot of oak trees, pine trees came down."

She's a neighbor I met exactly one year ago while tracking Hurricane Idalia recovery.

She still remembers the damage left behind in her neighborhood.

"First couple of days we didn't go anywhere because the electrical lines and stuff like that. Whitewater Rd. got really tore up bad and then down on 376 was bad..."

One happy memory she took away from Idalia was how her neighborhood came together to help each other recover.

"Everybody came. ' Miss Nancy. Are you OK? Do you need us to do anything? You want us to take the tree?'… I say no, that's the circular driveway. Worry about everybody else. Don't worry about us."

Neighbors of Whitewater Rd. weren't the only ones rallying to support each other.

Idalia damaged over 1,000 homes across the city and county, and 8,921 neighbors received help through Valdosta's emergency respiration plan in the immediate aftermath.

Still, damages were estimated to be in the $6-7 million range, and Meghan Barwick, county information officer, tells me officials have been urging neighbors to remain vigilant as we're not out of the woods yet.

"We are heading into the peak of hurricane season, so it's very important that our residents check their supply kits, communicate their plan with their family and friends, and stay prepared."

Valdosta has cleaned up over 260,000 cubic yards of debris since Idalia first hit our neighborhoods. In Valdosta, I’m Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.