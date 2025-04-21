Valdosta Rapid Housing Program aims to help young adults break the cycle of homelessness

Valdosta’s affordable housing capacity is at 96%, with nearly 1,000 monthly calls for housing help.

LAMP’s new federally funded program will assist young adults with rent, deposits, and life skills.

Watch the video to see how this impact local housing options.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Capacity for affordable housing is at 96%, and our local Coalition to End Homelessness gets nearly 1,000 calls a month from people just trying to stay afloat.

For young adults—especially those with eviction history or no credit—it can feel impossible.

"They need that additional help. And they need that additional guidance to help them, you know, maneuver through becoming an adult, you know, a full adult."

That's why LAMP—the only shelter of its kind between Macon and Orlando—is launching a youth rapid rehousing program, thanks to a federal grant just shy of $200,000.

Yurshema Flanders, Executive Director of LAMP, says these young people face real barriers:

"A lot of times have something on their background or a prior eviction or something like that that's holding them back... The rental agencies are requiring double deposit, plus the first month—sometimes the last month. They need that additional help. And they need that additional guidance to help them, you know, maneuver through becoming an adult, you know, a full adult."

Starting July, the new program will help people ages 18–24—covering deposits, rent, utilities, and most importantly, life skills to help them succeed long-term.

Dr. Ronnie Mathis, with the South Georgia Partnership to End Homelessness, tells me this is about more than short-term fixes:

"We're not just trying to get people into homes—we're trying to keep them there. This age group, especially, needs wraparound services to truly break the cycle."

From crisis to stability, it's one of the most anticipated initiatives in Valdosta's fight to end homelessness—and for about 30 of those households, it's a new beginning.

