Valdosta rallies to support students with free supplies, big bash before school starts

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — The City of Valdosta is holding a Back-to-School Block Party Friday

Over 30 vendors are set to give away supplies, haircuts, and food.

New state program will offer educators $100 for supplies next year.

Local support is filling the gap now.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The supply list grows longer, the prices get higher, and for local educators like Jessica Mauser, it's a balancing act every single year.

"Costs definitely rise every year, and there are really lengthy supply lists, and sometimes I think we as teachers lengthen the supply list to hopefully help get some of the stuff we need. We may not always get what we need, so we try to use the different pieces that we can get."

This weekend, Valdosta is steppin up with a massive back-to-school block party.

From 8:30 AM to 1 PM, Saturday, at Unity Park (301 E. Central Ave.) Families can stop by for free school supplies, haircuts, and food.

The main event? Over 30 vendors giving out supplies—everything from paper and pencils to rulers and crayons.

"We have paper, pencils, rulers, crayons. We'll also have vendors to participate in the back-to-school giveaway—if you're a vendor, they're giving away school supplies. So we'll have like 30 vendors out there giving away more school supplies."

This push comes just as Governor Brian Kemp signed SB 464, launching the School Supplies for Educators Program.

It'll eventually give teachers $100 for classroom needs—but that funding won't arrive until next year.Until then, the village is showing up.

"It really does take a village to raise the children. And I would like to use the, I guess, figurative language of seeing—it's like going to a Cats game on a Friday night where the stadium is cheering all for you… and everybody's ready for you… and you're believing in something bigger than yourself. And they're creating this confidence for students."

The City's back to school bash alone will have over 800 backpacks full of supplies to give back to neighbors in need.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.