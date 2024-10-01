Valdosta QUOLA soup kitchen in need of an estimated $2 million in repairs after Hurricane Helene

Several buildings in Valdsosta took a hit from Hurricane Helene, like the QUOLA soup kitchen.

QUOLA's executive director estimates it will take at least $2 million to replace the roof.

Watch the video to hear how neighbors are impacted by the halt of QUOLA's other services.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Pamela Poorman has lived here for over 20 years.

She tells me her life was going well until her husband passed away. Then she started struggling.

"I was sleeping outside for three years. I've been homeless about 7-8 years, sleeping outside completely for three years."

Things started looking up when she met Erica Miller and was able to get help through her QUOLA program.

She's a regular at their soup kitchen, and even suggested adding Legacy Behavioral Health services, which came to the building this May.

Seeing the QUOLA building in ruins Friday afternoon left her feeling...

"...devastated. Because she she's actually making a difference. I've never been homeless as long as I was. I never, I was never able to get any help anywhere."

Erica Miller, executive director of QUOLA, has started her own fundraiser to fix the building.

"The soup kitchen right now, we cannot actually go in. But we do believe we can save it."

Erica estimates repairs for the roof will cost around $2 million. In Valdosta, I’m Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.