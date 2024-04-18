Valdosta Quola Soup kitchen adds job placement, housing to their services

The Quola Community Soup Kitchen is adding services like adult education, job employment, adult education, and mental health.

Quola has served over 10,000 meals since opening last December.

Watch the video to hear how these services have made a difference in their lives.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

It's a project that's been months in the making to help Valdosta's most vulnerable neighbors.

"I decided to stop and do my recovery. Money doesn't mean anything if you sick."

I'm Malia Thomas, your neighborhood reporter in Valdosta.

I'm checking in on a soup kitchen that's working to do much more than just feed people in need.

Linwood Sloan has lived in Valdosta for 15 years.

He's a painter, but one thing has been standing in the way of his passion: addiction.

"I've been through Legacy... They sent me down to Moultrie, to the addiction clinic. I stayed a year there."

It's been a long and bumpy road to recovery for him, but he has managed to find a job and stability thanks in part to the efforts of Erica Miller, Quola's program director.

As a token of his appreciation, he gifted Quola art to their Legacy Behavioral Health room.

"What made you want to give this drawing to the Quola Community Center?

Well, because I see her ministry and helping the poor and her dedication to giving back to the community."

Linwood is one of many neighbors helped by Quola's outreach.

Back in December, I told you Valdosta's original soup kitchen in the Leila Ellis was closed down due to the original board retiring.

Quola stepped up to the plate immediately, and has served over 10,000.

"Quola means Quality of Life Association; it's bringing quality of life to the ones that actually visit the soup kitchen."

She tells me it doesn't stop with hunger, that's why Quola has launched the Beyond the Bowl initiative, partnering with local agencies to help neighbors with the following:



Goodwill for job seekers

Legacy Behavioral Health and 90 Works for mental health and homelessness prevention

Wiregrass Technical College for adult education

Despite it just getting started, Erica tells me she notices an immediate difference with regulars.

"I'm just so excited to see how everything you know blossom into place and how we were able to use this historical building as a youth reuse community center."

Quola has hit the ground running, helping 40 neighbors with jobs, housing, and mental health services. In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.