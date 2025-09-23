VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — From outlaw legends to architectural treasures, Valdosta and Quitman are opening their doors in a big way this October.



Hurricane Helene and rising costs make historic preservation more urgent in South Georgia.

Proceeds from the Ramble will benefit preservation efforts in Valdosta, Lowndes County, and Quitman.

Valdosta & Quitman open doors for Georgia Trust Fall Ramble, spotlighting 60+ historic sites

The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation is bringing its Fall Ramble to Valdosta and Quitman the weekend of October 10, offering tours of more than 60 homes and historic sites — many of them never before open to the public.

Friday’s Ramble will highlight Valdosta’s Commercial, Fairview, and North Patterson Street Historic Districts, all listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Jessica Ganas with Valdosta Historic Preservation says this is a rare chance to see history up close.

“As a local, I grew up here in the area, and there are so many historic homes I’ve never had the opportunity to see. This is that opportunity for people to get inside these private homes.”

Over the weekend, guests will explore landmarks such as the Maxcy Ashley House, a Queen Anne–style gem crowned with a copper roof and turret, the elegant Pardee-Cranford-Gibbs House, and the Craftsman-style Findley-Henderson House.

Ganas says preservation is more urgent than ever after Hurricane Helene and the rising costs of upkeep.

“We want people to understand how valuable and important our historic assets are in Valdosta, Lowndes County, and Quitman. These properties tell the story of our community’s earliest years.”

On Sunday, the Ramble shifts to Quitman, where guests can tour sites such as the Morton-Bray House and Nocturne, a Victorian-era residence featuring rare curly pine interiors and original 1890s details.

James Horton with the Brooks County Historic Board says the event is also about keeping these towns thriving.

“A bonus at the end, when all the expenses are covered, is that the Georgia Trust donates leftover funds to historic preservation efforts in Valdosta, Lowndes County, and Quitman. So we’re really excited.”

The Georgia Trust Fall Ramble takes place the weekend of October 10.

