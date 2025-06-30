VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — With temperatures climbing fast, city and county leaders are urging neighbors to stay safe—and stay cool.



Extreme heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the U.S., claiming 650 lives annually.

Older adults, children, and those with circulation issues are especially vulnerable to heat-related illness.

Valdosta prepares for summer fun as officials warn residents to stay safe in extreme heat

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

With fireworks, family outings, and festival season in full swing, Valdosta is gearing up for a sizzling summer.

With fireworks, family outings, and festival season in full swing, Valdosta is gearing up for a sizzling summer.

Summer officially starts this Friday, and here in South Georgia, that means extreme heat is on the way.

The Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency and South Health District are warning residents to take precautions.

Emergency Management Director Ashley Tye says vulnerable neighbors are most at risk.

"Older adults, young children, and individuals with circulation issues are especially vulnerable to heat-related illness. Staying indoors and drinking plenty of water are key steps to keeping cool and hydrated as temperatures climb."

Linda Gonzalez says she's looking forward to fireworks and downtown events—but she's not taking any chances when it comes to the heat.

"Like about it too, they have benches too around so you know if you have to sit, you can sit. So… it's going to still be hot. Summer—what do you expect?"

She plans her outings carefully, knowing the heat sets in early.

"I'm used to the hot. You just got to know when to go, when to time it right. I go in the morning before it gets super hot. But lately, it's been hot around 10:00. Either way—it's just hot, period."

Officials say to watch for signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion—nausea, dizziness, and confusion can be early warning signs. And never leave children or pets in cars.

This summer, enjoy the fun—but stay smart in the sun.

Stay hydrated, check on neighbors, and beat the heat before it beats you.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

