VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — It’s being called the biggest fireworks show in the South—and it’s happening right here in Lowndes County.



Officials urge residents to skip backyard fireworks and enjoy VLPRA’s professional show.

Best views are between exits 16 and 18 on the mall side of I-75, with music synced on 105.9 FM.

Watch the video below to hear from officials about firework safety.

Valdosta prepares for South Georgia’s biggest fireworks show Friday night

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It’s being called the biggest fireworks show in the South—and it’s happening right here in Lowndes County.

I’m Malia Thomas, your Valdosta neighborhood news reporter, where safety is top of mind this holiday.

“So we're heading into one of the busiest holidays for our first responders, especially those who work in the fire service. And so we encourage all Lowndes County residents to really leave the fireworks to the professionals. VLPRA has a spectacular show this weekend on Friday night. So we encourage folks to go out and enjoy that.”

That’s Meghan Barwick, reminding neighbors that VLPRA’s Fireworks Spectacular lights up the sky at 9:15 PM Friday night—promising South Georgia’s biggest show yet.

Jessica Catlett, Communications and Strategic Initiative Director with VLPRA, knows all about the best views for the show.

She says you’ll want to head to the mall side of I-75 between exits 16 and 18 and look west toward Brooks County.

You can also tune into 105.9 for a fully choreographed music experience.

“My favorite part of the fireworks is after an amazing finale when you can hear cheers from all around. It’s really rewarding.”

And while we hope for clear skies Friday night, there are plans in place if the weather gets in the way. The fireworks show would be pushed back to Saturday.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.