Valdosta shelter open to all ahead of big temperature drop

The LAMP warming shelter will be open Friday through Tuesday, December 3rd for anyone who needs a place to stay warm.

Hours will be between 6:30 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Watch the video to learn how you can help the shelter as they work to keep people warm during these cold nights ahead.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

"When we first started doing a few years ago it was about 16 to 18, but I believe the last time we opened up, we fit in 26 people."

Cassandra Chartier is a case worker for LAMP.

She says visitors have doubled since they started their warming shelter.

And now with freezing nights ahead, the shelter is working to meet the additional needs.

LAMP is expanding its services to accommodate anyone in need of a warm place to stay, adding more beds and chairs to their day room.

Their day shelter will also have extended hours from 6:30 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The shelter is also looking for help to provide people with hot cocoa, coffee, sugar, and paper utensils to keep guests warm.

And the needs go beyond this weekend's dip.

"I woke up this morning, it was like maybe like 46, something like that."

Tishaig Lewis regularly volunteers at LAMP alongside his mom.

He says he's seen firsthand how much homelessness has grown in the neighborhood and contributions like blankets, jackets, and thermals go a long way.

"Hypothermia is a silent killer, and with that being said, the colder it gets, the more people need to know that it's going to be people out there that are homeless that's going to need help."

Neighbors can take shelter here until Tuesday, December 3rd. In Valdosta, I’m Malia Thomas reporting for ABC27.