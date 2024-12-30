Watch Now
Valdosta police try to find relatives of pedestrian killed on Madison Highway

Officers tried to save the victim, but he died at the scene.
VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — A man died while trying to cross a Valdosta highway. On Friday around 10 p.m., firefighters, deputies, and EMS personnel responded to a traffic crash involving a pedestrian on Madison Highway.

When officers got to the scene, they found a 56-year-old man lying in the road. Officers provided medical aid until emergency services could get there, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver told police he saw the pedestrian in the road, tried to swerve to miss him, but could not do so in time.

Police are trying to find the next of kin before the pedestrian's name is released. Valdosta police are investigating.

