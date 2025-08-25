Valdosta Police: teens playing with guns land one 13-year-old in the hospital after being shot

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — A shocking incident in Valdosta highlights the dangers of firearm mishandling among juveniles, leading to arrests.

Officers found a boy with a gunshot wound to the shoulder; he was treated and released from the hospital.

The shooting occurred while three juveniles were playing with guns in a garage.

Two other juveniles, aged 16 and 14, were arrested for several charges related to the incident.

SEE FULL PRESS RELEASE BELOW:

On Saturday, August 23, 2025, at 3:45 p.m., Valdosta Police Officers responded to a residence in the 1300 block of Willow Way after a citizen called E911 to report that a juvenile had been shot. When officers arrived, they found a 13-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. The victim told officers that he did not know who shot him. Officers provided first aid to the victim until the Valdosta Fire Department and South Georgia Medical Center Emergency Medical Services arrived at the scene.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was treated and released for a non-life-threatening injury.

Officers spoke with a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old, who were sitting in the garage. Both juveniles denied knowing anything about a shooting or where any firearms were located.

Valdosta Police Department Detectives and Crime Scene Personnel responded to the residence to conduct the investigation.

Through investigation, detectives determined that the three juveniles had been in the garage of the 13-year-old’s residence. The juveniles appeared to be playing with guns when one of the guns accidentally discharged, striking the victim in the shoulder.

The juveniles then hid the firearms that they had. Detectives located the two firearms, one of which was reported stolen through the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

The 16-year-old and 14-year-old were both arrested for reckless conduct (misdemeanor), tampering with evidence (misdemeanor), and possession of a handgun under the age of 18 (misdemeanor). The 16-year-old was charged with the additional charge of theft by receiving stolen property-firearm (felony).

The Department of Juvenile Justice authorized the detention of the juveniles at a Regional Youth Detention Center.

“We are extremely lucky that this child’s injury was not more severe. Then, instead of helping their friend out after injuring him,

these juveniles felt it was more important to hide their guns instead. When all three juveniles appeared to have amnesia about

what occurred, not only did it waste time, but it also tied up our resources from other calls for service.” Said Chief Leslie

Manahan. If anyone has any further information on this case or any other cases, please get in touch with the Valdosta Police Department

Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.

