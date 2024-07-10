Valdosta Police investigating shooting near Tom's Corner Park that hurt two men

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Valdosta Police confirmed they are investing a shooting that left two men hurt Wednesday morning in the area of Tom's Corner Park.

In a news release, VPD said numerous first responders were called to the 700 block of East Mary Street. A citizen called E911 and said he had been shot.

VPD found two brothers, who are in their late 30s, with gunshot wounds. They immediately rendered first aid, until the Valdosta Fire Department and EMTs with South Georgia Medical Center Emergency Medical Services arrived. The two brothers were transported to South Georgia Medical Center. One male received non-life- threatening injuries, while the other is currently in critical condition.

In their news release, VPD said detectives and crime scene personnel responded and are currently conducting an active investigation. Witnesses said they saw a man running away from the scene after the shooting.

VPd said K9 units from both the Valdosta Police Department and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area, but the suspect has not been located.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released.

If anyone has any further information on this case or any other cases, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.