NEW VIDEO: Valdosta Police investigating Friday morning school bus crash

UPDATE 9:45 A.M.

Valdosta neighborhood reporter, Malia Thomas went to the scene of the crash. She found a pick up truck that had apparently crashed into the side of the school bus.

The crash took place at the intersection of South Lee Street and South Patterson Street.

ABC 27's Malia Thomas is working to confirm how the crash happened.

Watch Malia's Instagram reel from the scene of the crash below:

ORIGINAL STORY:

Valdosta City Schools released the following statement regarding a school bus crash Friday morning:

"Friday, April 12, 2024, Valdosta City Schools' bus 12-5 was involved in an accident near South Patterson Street. At the time of the accident there were only a few students on the bus. Those students are accounted for and have been transported to their school for further evaluation. The accident is currently under investigation by the Valdosta Police Department."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

