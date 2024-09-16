Valdosta Police investigating crash involving school bus

Valdosta Police are investigating a crash involving a school bus.

The crash happened Monday morning.

Read the Valdosta City Schools news release below to learn who was involved.

VCS NEWS RELEASE:

Monday morning, Valdosta City Schools’ bus 92, which serves J.L. Lomax Elementary (the pink bus), was involved in a minor accident. At the time of the incident, there were fewer than 25 students on board. As a precaution, one student was transported by emergency services to South Georgia Medical Center. The majority of students continued to school as usual, while a few opted to go with their parents for additional medical evaluation.

The staff at J.L. Lomax are actively reaching out to all the families involved to ensure everyone’s well-being. Valdosta City Schools remains committed to the safety and care of our students.

The accident is currently under investigation. For more information, please contact the Valdosta Police Department.