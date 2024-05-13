Valdosta Police arrest one after multiple people were shot late Sunday

A 32-year-old man is in critical condition, and police are investigating after a shooting late Sunday night.

Upon further investigation, police say it appears multiple people were shot.

Read the news release below to see what police have confirmed so far.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

On May 12, 2024, at 11:55 pm., numerous first responders responded to the 300 block of East Hill Avenue after several citizens called E911 to report a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 32 year-old male unresponsive in the middle of the road. The male did have an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers attempted to provide medical assistance until South Georgia Medical Center Emergency Medical Services arrived at the scene and transported him to South Georgia Medical Center. The victim is in critical condition.

While officers were on scene, they were notified that two other males arrived at the hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. One male left the hospital before officers could get there, and the other refused to cooperate with detectives when they arrived to interview him.

This investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

PERSON (S) INVOLVED:

Arrested: Shaque Whitted O’Connor, African American female, 30 years of age, Valdosta resident

