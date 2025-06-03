Valdosta nonprofit steps up to prevent summer youth crime after apartment shooting

On May 30th, gunfire erupted at Prosper Azalea City Apartments. Police say a 15-year-old opened fire on a moving car.

REACH TWO is hosting a “Save Our Youth” rally on June 14 at Mt. Vienna AME Church to engage teens and parents.

Watch the video for more details on how the nonprofit is helping.

As summer kicks off in Valdosta, local leaders and community members are focusing on keeping our youth safe and supported.

On May 30th, gunfire erupted at Prosper Azalea City Apartments. Police say a 15-year-old opened fire on a moving car.

No one was hurt, but the teen now faces serious charges including aggravated assault and illegal firearm possession.

Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan says officers acted quickly—but the incident is a wake-up call.

"With so many people present when the juvenile recklessly began shooting, we are extremely thankful that no one was injured," said Chief Manahan.

Aaron Winston founded REACH TWO, a local nonprofit offering jobs, sports, mentorship, and structure to Valdosta teens.

"The age numbers—you know, from 12 to 16—man, it's terrible with the guns and the high-speed chases and all of this type of stuff that's going on," said Winston.

Winston is taking action this summer with a "Save Our Youth" workshop at Mt. Vienna AME Church on June 14th, bringing in formerly and currently incarcerated speakers to connect with kids and parents on what's really at stake.

"These guys coming with real stories from prison right now. So we're looking for that impact—and to make an impact to the parents too," said Winston.

He says the key to real change is building community-led solutions—ones that last.

"I think we can come together as a community and put together our own resources and our own money and do stuff great—that could be continuous and consistent," said Winston.

REACH TWO's "Save Our Youth" rally happens June 14th at 10 a.m. at Mt. Vienna AME Church. Families citywide are encouraged to attend.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

