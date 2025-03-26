Valdosta neighbors share concerns about crime rate despite decreases

The REACH program provides job opportunities for young people through a mobile detailing business.

Crime in Valdosta has decreased by 5.3% year-over-year, according to the FBI's crime report.

Watch the video to hear neighbor's perception of the city's crime.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Aaron Winston, founder of the REACH program, believes crime prevention starts before bad decisions are made—by providing young people with opportunities.

"What we did was put together our actual legal business that we have—a mobile detailing, where we pick up youth and we let them work and earn $10 a car washing cars. So, and that’s just one of the things that we did."

Winston says the focus should be on solutions, not judgment.

"With the root of the base of the problem, you know, that's just one of the things that I really try to focus on—not to try to point them out and be so condemning and judgmental about what they're doing, but try to come up with a solution."

Concerned neighbor Beth Owen Bayman says community involvement is key.

"We can help each other crack down on crime by—first of all—we can work on ourselves as opposed to constantly blaming other people for things that are going on in the community. Be better parents. We can be better children. We can be better neighbors."

She says neighborhood watches need more than just a sign.

"We can be more proactive and start neighborhood watches and actually be proactive in those, rather than just stick a sign at the beginning of the neighborhood."

Good news: Crime in Valdosta has dropped slightly year-over-year, at 5.3%, according to the FBI's crime report. In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

