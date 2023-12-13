Valdosta neighbors react to school safety cameras being installed by S.L. Mason Elementary

School zone safety cameras will begin issuing citations starting January 8th, 2024.

A traffic study done by the Valdosta Police Department revealed West Gordon Street by S.L. Mason Elementary has one of the worst records of speeding violations.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

S.L. Mason Elementary is right next to one of the busiest roads in Valdosta.

Now, new cameras are planned here to catch speeders.

I’m Malia Thomas, in Valdosta.

I'm focusing in on the issue as neighbors tell me something needs to be done.

"Children have lost their lives. Innocent kids."

Meet Laverne Neolms.

Her children are grown, but she still has great nieces and nephews attending the school.

When I told her school safety zone cameras will be installed at S.L. Mason, she told me it's about time.

"It's hard to get across, because people won't stop, and it's gotten to the point now where the crossing guard literally walks them all the way across the street."

These cameras have at least been a year in the making.

The Valdosta Police Department conducted a traffic study in October of 2022.

Their annual school crossing guard report identified S.L. Mason as having an average of 215 children crossing a day with 77 violations reported.

With the citations officially beginning in January, here's what you need to know to navigate West Gordon:

The cameras would notify police when the speed limit is exceeded by 11 miles per hour

Citations will only be issued from one hour before school, one hour after, and while school is in session

This will only apply when school is in session

When I asked Laverne if she had any concerns about cameras recording neighbors, she told me children's safety trumps any privacy concerns.

"It's all about safety, and we want our babies safe. They are our future, so we want them safe."

Your first offense will be a $75 citation. All other offenses will be $125.

Something to think about as you’re driving along West Gordon.

I’m Malia Thomas, in Valdosta, ABC27.

