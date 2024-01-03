Valdosta neighbors encouraged to share Hurricane Idalia property damage with assessors

Homes with property damage from Hurricane Idalia can get their homes reassessed for the 2024 tax year.

It's been over four months since the storm displaced thousands of Valdostans.

Watch the video to hear an update on a neighbor who's home has finally been repaired.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

More than four months after Hurricane Idalia, neighbors in South Georgia are still dealing with the aftermath.

"You say one word? It's been like hell for the past four months."

Living here, I've seen the damage Hurricane Idalia inflicted on the city.

Now, I'm tracking the new round of help coming to the Azalea City.

You might remember Hazel Edgecomb.

I spoke with her when Idalia first hit in August of last year and followed up with her 30 days later.

"Hurricane Andrew treated me better than this in 1992 in Dade County. I got a better result."

Now, I'm checking back in over 120 days after the storm. She tells me she still gets anxious every time it rains.

"You on the nervous side, because you don't know what gonna happen."

She also tells me her home is now fixed up for the most part, but the financial strain from the storm has added up.

"Another bill, and I've talked to several of my neighbors they said the same thing."

Now, the Lowndes County Tax Assessor's office is looking for ways to put money back in our neighbors' pockets.

I gave them a call Wednesday.

I found out if your home still has damage from Hurricane Idalia, you can take photos, documentation, and repair estimates to the assessor's office.

This way, the value of your property could be adjusted and potentially lead to tax relief.

Hazel tells me it's a solution she and her fellow Longleaf neighbors are willing to try.

"We going. We going to see if we can get some help."

You have until April 1st to file a return if your have has undergone unprepared damages. In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, ABC27.