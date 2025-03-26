Valdosta neighborhoods and businesses rebuild six months after Hurricane Helene

Katie Watson's furniture store, Chez What, was previously located in a historic 1890s building before it was destroyed.

In addition to Chez What, over 2,000 structures were severely damaged in Valdosta following Hurricane Helene.

Watch the video to hear how neighbors have been recovering.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Katie had operated Chez What, a furniture store showcasing local artists, in a historic building from the 1890s.

Helene reduced it to rubble—a loss so significant, it made the New York Times.

"It's scheduled for demolition. Well, I say scheduled, but we're making the steps towards that at this point."

Forced to start over, she relocated to Gornto Road—a big change, but one she's embracing.

"Whirlwind, because it all happened so fast. It was big, big changes very, very quickly, but change comes with good."

Customers have followed, and business is thriving.

"Love this new location. A lot of people say it's very convenient. There are, of course, so many things that we'll always miss about the old Chez What, but we're offering something different here—a new store, new location, new concept."

Katie's resilience is something the Red Cross' COAD—Community Organizations Active in Disasters—has worked hard to support, helping neighbors rebuild and recover, according to Jackie Shoemaker, South Central Red Cross Executive Director.

"I think you can look out in the community and you can see there are still some homes with tarps on them. That's where a long-term recovery effort comes into play."

Recovery is ongoing—but the community is stepping up.

This Thursday, March 27, several Valdosta restaurants will donate a portion of sales to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.